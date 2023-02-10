Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Mario M. Rosati Sells 27,943 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $919.66 million, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.