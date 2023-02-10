TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $101.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

