Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director James A. Dolce, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Juniper Networks by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,093 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 219,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170,165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

