Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 4,549 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $144.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

