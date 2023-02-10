Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells 16,005 Shares of Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.