Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells $1,866,527.28 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

