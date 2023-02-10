Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SIGIP opened at $18.79 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

About Selective Insurance Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.