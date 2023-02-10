Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ SIGIP opened at $18.79 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
