& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 47,072 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $846,165.20.
- On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23.
- On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90.
- On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 6.4 %
GSHD opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,182.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $100.51.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
