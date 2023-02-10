ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 978.64 ($11.76).

Several analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.93) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

LON ASC opened at GBX 888.80 ($10.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 665.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.86. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,152 ($25.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £888.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,919.35.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.