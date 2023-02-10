PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.