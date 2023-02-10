Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Down 1.6 %

KMT stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.