Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.