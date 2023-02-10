Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $52.09

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.