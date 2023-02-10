Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $150.80 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

