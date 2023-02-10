Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $161.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $179.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

