Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) PT at $394.83

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $367.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

