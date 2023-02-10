Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 758.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 758.57 ($9.12).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 801.60 ($9.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,083.08. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996.80 ($11.98). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 882.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 797.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.