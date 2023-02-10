Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 567,772 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

