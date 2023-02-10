Analyzing Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.85% 2.21% 0.67% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.35 $29.10 million ($0.03) -54.33 Harmony Gold Mining $2.81 billion 0.74 -$69.22 million $0.59 5.69

Taseko Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Taseko Mines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.