Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells $8,154,900.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

