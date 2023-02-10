Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Sells A$10,800,000.00 in Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB – Get Rating) insider Matthew Latimore sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19), for a total transaction of A$10,800,000.00 ($7,448,275.86).

Bowen Coking Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests in the Hillalong Coking Coal Project covering 48 square kilometers in the northern Bowen Basin.

