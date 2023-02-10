Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $335.00 at KeyCorp

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.33.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $295.20 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $319.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.