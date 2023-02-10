Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

