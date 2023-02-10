Morgan Stanley Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $90.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WH. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $1,962,250. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 87,608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

