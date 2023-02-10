Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of WHG opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

