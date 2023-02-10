Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of WHG opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

