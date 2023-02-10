UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

