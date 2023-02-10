VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $131.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,475,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

