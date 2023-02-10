Analyzing Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Thales shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thales and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Thales presently has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a consensus price target of $400.00, indicating a potential upside of 899.00%. Given Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is more favorable than Thales.

This table compares Thales and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thales and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 33.39 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A $10.16 3.94

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Thales beats Kongsberg Gruppen ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace training solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and vision systems. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. Thales S.A. has a strategic agreement with Google LLC. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydro-acoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The KDA segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It offers air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also provides components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The KDI segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. The company operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

