FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.