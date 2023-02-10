NetApp, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NTAP stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

