Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $514.95

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $518.05.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $522.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $531.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
