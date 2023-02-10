Financial Analysis: Logiq (WEYL) and Its Competitors

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Logiq and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Logiq alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 738 3835 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.43 Logiq Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,096.86

This table compares Logiq and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

