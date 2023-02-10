Head-To-Head Analysis: Vital Energy (VTLE) vs. Its Peers

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vital Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vital Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1665 9584 14968 444 2.53

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.12%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Vital Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s rivals have a beta of -12.23, suggesting that their average share price is 1,323% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.19 Vital Energy Competitors $10.20 billion $874.50 million 5.12

Vital Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.56% 150.54% 12.15%

Summary

Vital Energy rivals beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

