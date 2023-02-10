Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $111.86

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.17.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,538,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $22,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $87.50 on Friday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

