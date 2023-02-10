Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $20.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

