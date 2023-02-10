Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTTAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.