Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Target Price at $26.79

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.