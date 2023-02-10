Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $132.50

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

