Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of -281.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $2,569,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

