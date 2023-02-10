Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $218.50

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

