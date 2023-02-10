Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $218.50

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
