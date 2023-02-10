Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $130.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.