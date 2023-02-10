FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $13.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.17.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$135.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

