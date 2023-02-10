Brokers Offer Predictions for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CRNX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $55,767.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $55,767.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,840 shares of company stock valued at $396,210 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

