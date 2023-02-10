Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

