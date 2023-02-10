Analysts Offer Predictions for Pulmatrix, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Pulmatrix in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pulmatrix’s current full-year earnings is ($6.04) per share.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 387.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

