FY2026 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Decreased by KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

