Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.63. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,836.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,659,000 after acquiring an additional 685,766 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

