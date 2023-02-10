Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Exelon stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

