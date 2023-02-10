Greencore Group plc Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greencore Group in a report released on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Greencore Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

