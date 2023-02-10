Baker Hughes Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

